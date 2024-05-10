6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Equilibrium in 2D
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the radius of a straight steel wire that bends to form a 15° angle with the horizontal when a 35 kg mass is suspended from its midpoint. For steel, its Young's modulus E=200×109 N/m2.
