Calculate the radius of a straight steel wire that bends to form a 15° angle with the horizontal when a 35 kg mass is suspended from its midpoint. For steel, its Young's modulus ﻿ E = 200 × 1 0 9 N / m 2 E=200 \times 10^{9} \mathrm{~N} / \mathrm{m}^{2} E=200×109 N/m2﻿.