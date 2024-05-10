21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain sample of a rare gas has been found within a concentration of only one atom per liter in a controlled environment lab setup. Estimate the mean free path of this particular sample if each atom has an effective diameter of 2.0 x 10-10 m.
