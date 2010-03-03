32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A research facility is testing a highly sensitive electromagnetic wave detector capable of detecting signals with a minimum electric field amplitude of 500 μV/m. Determine the intensity of the weakest electromagnetic wave the detector can perceive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8 × 10-11 W/m2
B
3.3 × 10-10 W/m2
C
4.2 × 10-10 W/m 2
D
6.7 × 10-8 W/m2