A research balloon, equipped for atmospheric studies, is stationary at a high altitude above the Earth's surface. It has a total mass ﻿ M 1 M_1 M1​﻿ , including both the balloon and attached scientific instruments. For specific data collection, one instrument package, with a mass ﻿ M 2 M_2 M2​﻿ , needs to be lowered to a different altitude. This instrument package is allowed to slide down a rope at a speed v relative to the balloon. Calculate the velocity ﻿ V b V_b Vb​﻿ of the balloon relative to the Earth immediately after the package starts sliding. What happens to the balloon's velocity relative to the Earth if the instrument stops sliding?