11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A research balloon, equipped for atmospheric studies, is stationary at a high altitude above the Earth's surface. It has a total mass M1 , including both the balloon and attached scientific instruments. For specific data collection, one instrument package, with a mass M2 , needs to be lowered to a different altitude. This instrument package is allowed to slide down a rope at a speed v relative to the balloon. Calculate the velocity Vb of the balloon relative to the Earth immediately after the package starts sliding. What happens to the balloon's velocity relative to the Earth if the instrument stops sliding?
