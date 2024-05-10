18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the shock wave angle produced in the water just after a high-speed drone traveling at 9500 m/s enters a lake? Assume the water temperature is 25°C. [Hint: the speed of sound in water is 1560 m/s].
