A watermill with a blade radius r = 9.0 m is situated in an area with water blowing at a speed of v a = 8.0 m/s. As the water passes through the turbine, it exits with a reduced speed of v b = 3.0 m/s. If 55 kg of water passes through the turbine per second and the turbine makes one revolution every 5.5 s, what is the power delivered to the turbine?