A fighter jet flying at an altitude of 2.0 km above ground level breaks the sound barrier. By the time its sonic boom reaches the person standing on the ground exactly below the jet, the jet has already covered a horizontal distance of 3.0 km away. Determine (i) the angle made by the shock cone, (ii) the speed at which the jet was traveling along with its Mach number. Assume that the speed at which sound travels in air is approximately equal to 340 m/s.