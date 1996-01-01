10. Conservation of Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compute the wavelengths present in the absorption spectrum of a hydrogen-like atom with distinct energy levels at 0.00 eV, 3.50 eV, and 5.50 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ12 = 434 nm, λ23 = 248 nm
B
λ12 = 355 nm, λ23 = 248 nm
C
λ12 = 434 nm, λ23 = 621 nm
D
λ12 = 355 nm, λ23 = 621 nm