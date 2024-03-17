10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bead has a one-dimensional motion. The net force exerted on it is F̄ = -(b/y2) ĵ. Treating b as a constant having SI units and assuming that the bead moves along the y-axis, evaluate the potential energy function U(y) if it is zero at y = 3.0 m or U(3.0m) = 0.
