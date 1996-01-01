8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Forces in 2D
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a basketball court, a basketball player recorded a standing vertical leap of 125 cm. Imagine that this player was given the opportunity to travel to a spherical celestial object in outer space. The mass per unit volume of the celestial object is 2.2 g/cm3. Calculate the maximum radius of the celestial object, allowing the player to escape by jumping vertically.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.46 km
B
12.1 km
C
28.5 km
D
47.8 km