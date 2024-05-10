18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jordan experimented with waves on a long string in his physics lab. He observed the formation of standing waves and noted the displacement of the wave as: D=3.0 sin(0.70x) cos(46t) where t is in seconds and x and D are in centimeters. Provide the amplitude, frequency, and speed of each component wave.
