18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
You're attending a concert and you're curious about the power of the loudspeakers being used. The main loudspeaker, installed on a tower on the stage, is designed to project 82% of its acoustic energy toward the audience, and 18% toward the backstage area. While standing 2.3 meters in front of and 1.2 meters below the loudspeaker, you measure a sound intensity level of 92 dB. Calculate the power output of the loudspeaker.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.5 × 10 -4 W
B
7.8 ×10 -4 W
C
8.2 × 10 -2 W
D
7.7 × 10 -2 W