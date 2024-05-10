A titanium bolt needs to be fitted into a copper sleeve. At 20 °C, the diameter of the bolt is 4.7 cm, while the inner diameter of the cylinder is 4.6 cm. At what common temperature should the bolt be exposed to in order to achieve a perfect fit in the sleeve?

[Hint: The thermal expansion coefficients of titanium and copper are 8.4 × 10-6/ °C and 1.7 × 10-5/ °C, respectively].