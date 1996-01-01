25. Electric Potential
The ElectronVolt
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ignoring air resistance, use the unit eV and an appropriate metric prefix to report the kinetic energy of a 250 g cup released from rest at a height of 1.5 m above the ground when it strikes the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23 EeV
B
3.7 eV
C
23 ZeV
D
3.7 keV