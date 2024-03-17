An athlete prepares to throw a discus by spinning in place, holding the discus at the end of an arm's length, 1.2 meters from the pivot point. The discus has a mass of 2.0 kg and is accelerated from rest to a final speed of 25 m/s after completing 3.0 full revolutions. Assuming the rate of angular acceleration is uniform, calculate the net force being exerted on the discus by the athlete just before its release. Ignore the effects of gravity for this calculation.