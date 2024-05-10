24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical conductor carries an overall positive electric charge "T" and contains another positive point electric charged particle "+t" embedded within it. Determine the total positive electric charge quantity on the outer surface of this specific conductor.
