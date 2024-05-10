An aluminum cap fits snugly over an iron pipe at an initial temperature of - 5.0 °C. To loosen it, the assembly is warmed up to 45 °C. The internal diameter of the cap is 12.5 cm at - 5.0 °C. Calculate the new gap created between their radii after heating. Assume that the coefficient of linear expansion for aluminum and iron are 2.3 × 10-5 /C° and 1.2 × 10-5/C° respectively.