8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Acceleration Due to Gravity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite is orbiting a planet at an altitude where free-fall acceleration is one-third of its value at the planet's surface. What is the distance of the satellite from the planet's surface? Express your answer as a multiple of the planet's radius.
A satellite is orbiting a planet at an altitude where free-fall acceleration is one-third of its value at the planet's surface. What is the distance of the satellite from the planet's surface? Express your answer as a multiple of the planet's radius.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.33R
B
0.73R
C
0.50R
D
0.25R