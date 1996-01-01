Two speakers are placed along the x-axis, one at x= -100 m and the other at x = +100 m. The speakers emit sound waves with a frequency of 127.5 Hz. A person stands at the point (x,y) = (100 m, 600 m). Determine whether there will be perfectly constructive interference, perfectly destructive interference or something in between at that point. The phase difference between the two speakers is 2π/3 rad. Take the speed of sound in air as 340 m/s.