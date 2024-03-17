16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Collisions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a celestial object with a mass of 5.4 x 10¹⁰ kg collides with Earth at the equator, travels at a velocity of 2.4 x 10⁴ m/s, and then becomes embedded in the planet. Determine the factor by which the Earth's normal rotational frequency of one revolution per day will be affected.
