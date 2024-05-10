A wind turbine rotor is shaped like an even cylinder with a radius measuring about 15 cm and weighs around 0.750 kg. Find out how the applied torque that would be needed so that it can go from being stationary to rotating at about 3000 rpm in just under 7.0 seconds. Also, consider that there's frictional torque which was noted when slowing down the rotor from 2400 rpm down to zero over 70 seconds, in the absence of wind flow.