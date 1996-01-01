18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine i) maximum displacement ii) the number of oscillations per second, and iii) the phase constant of the object using the periodic motion graph below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.0 cm
ii) 0.50 Hz
iii) 0°
B
i) 4.0 cm
ii) 0.25 Hz
iii) - 60°
C
i) 4.0 cm
ii) 0.25 Hz
iii) + 60°
D
i) 8.0 cm
ii) 4.0 Hz
iii) - 60°
