22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An underwater researcher releases an O₂ bubble with a diameter d1 of 5.0 cm from a depth h of 20.0 m below sea level. The temperature T is constant at 25°C. Assume O₂ behaves like an ideal gas. The bubble's diameter at sea level d2 is 7.2 cm. Using thermodynamics, determine:
i) Work done by O₂ during ascent;
ii) Change in internal energy;
iii) Whether heat was added or subtracted.
Use density of seawater = 1025 kg/m³ and atmospheric pressure Patm = 101325 Pa.
