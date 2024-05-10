8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two satellites with an identical mass of "m" are revolving around Earth that has a mass of "M" in the same circular path with radius of "r" but is always positioned at opposite ends of a diameter line as shown in the figure below. What would be their orbital period "T" value?
