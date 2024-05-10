16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Collisions
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0 m long wooden pole that weighs 280 g is balanced at its midpoint. A 4.0 g dart strikes the pole halfway between its midpoint and its upper edge as seen in the figure below, traveling initially at 260 m/s and departing at 120 m/s. After the collision, what is the pole's angular speed?
