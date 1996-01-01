8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Overview of Kepler's Laws
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two drones are flying in circular orbits around a tall structure at a constant altitude. Drone A has a circular orbit with radius (2r) and takes time (4T) to complete one full revolution around the structure. Drone B has a circular orbit with radius (2r + Δr) and takes time [4T + ΔT] to complete one full revolution, where Δr is much smaller than r and ΔT is much smaller than T. Determine the relationship between the changes in their revolution times and path radii.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔT/T = 3/2 (Δr/r) -1
B
ΔT/T = 2/3 (Δr/r) +1
C
ΔT/T = 9/4 (Δr/r) -1
D
ΔT/T = 4/9 (Δr/r) +1