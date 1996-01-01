9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pick-up truck's engine delivers a maximum power of 120 hp. The truck is loaded to a total mass of 2250 kg. Inefficiencies in the engine and transmission dissipate 20% of the generated power while 80% is successfully delivered to the drive wheels. The truck's mass is distributed, so the drive wheels carry 3/5 of the total mass. When the truck accelerates at maximum acceleration (µs = 0.90), determine the speed attained at maximum power output. Hint: draw a free-body diagram of the truck.
A pick-up truck's engine delivers a maximum power of 120 hp. The truck is loaded to a total mass of 2250 kg. Inefficiencies in the engine and transmission dissipate 20% of the generated power while 80% is successfully delivered to the drive wheels. The truck's mass is distributed, so the drive wheels carry 3/5 of the total mass. When the truck accelerates at maximum acceleration (µs = 0.90), determine the speed attained at maximum power output. Hint: draw a free-body diagram of the truck.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.51 m/s
B
5.41 m/s
C
1.35 m/s
D
6.01 m/s