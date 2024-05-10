16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny marble with a mass of 15 grams is moving in a frictionless circular path with a radius of 50 cm. The marble moves at an initial speed of 4 rad/sec. The radius then decreases to half its original size. Is the angular momentum of the marble conserved? Explain your answer.
A tiny marble with a mass of 15 grams is moving in a frictionless circular path with a radius of 50 cm. The marble moves at an initial speed of 4 rad/sec. The radius then decreases to half its original size. Is the angular momentum of the marble conserved? Explain your answer.