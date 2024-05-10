20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tennis player hits a ball towards a wall such that it approaches at a velocity of 18 m/s and rebounds at 12 m/s. The loss in kinetic energy due to impact heats up the tennis ball. Calculate how much the temperature of the ball increases if the specific heat capacity of tennis ball material is 1500 J/kg·°C.
A tennis player hits a ball towards a wall such that it approaches at a velocity of 18 m/s and rebounds at 12 m/s. The loss in kinetic energy due to impact heats up the tennis ball. Calculate how much the temperature of the ball increases if the specific heat capacity of tennis ball material is 1500 J/kg·°C.