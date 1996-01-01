10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure shows the potential energy with respect to the position of an object undergoing oscillatory motion between x = 1.0 mm and x = 5.0 mm. With a mass of 4.0 g, what is the maximum speed that this object can achieve?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
54.8 m/s
B
33.4 m/s
C
64.7 m/s
D
44.3 m/s