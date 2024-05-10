20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
20. Heat and Temperature Moles and Avogadro's Number
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a lecture hall with dimensions 20.0 meters in length, 15.0 meters in width, and 5.0 meters in height. Estimate the number of air molecules in the hall if the temperature is 27°C. How many moles does that correspond to? Assume the air is an ideal gas, and that the pressure is 1.0 atm.
Consider a lecture hall with dimensions 20.0 meters in length, 15.0 meters in width, and 5.0 meters in height. Estimate the number of air molecules in the hall if the temperature is 27°C. How many moles does that correspond to? Assume the air is an ideal gas, and that the pressure is 1.0 atm.