A team is in the process of launching a new television channel and needs to determine precise details regarding the broadcasting wavelength ranges. Describe the specific wavelength ranges for (a) VHF (Very High Frequency) band, spanning from 30 MHz to 300 MHz, which is commonly employed for TV and radar transmissions, and (b) UHF (Ultra High Frequency) frequencies ranging from 470 MHz to 700 MHz, which are typically utilized in cruise ship and aircraft navigation systems.