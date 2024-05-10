Determine the formula for the wave pulse at any time t of a transverse wave traveling to the right along a rope at 2.0 meters per second. At time t = 0, the pulse is defined by ﻿ D = 6.0 m 3 ( x 2 + 4.0 m 2 ) D=\frac{6.0\ m^3}{(x^2+4.0\ m^2)} D=(x2+4.0 m2)6.0 m3​﻿, where D and x are in meters. Assume no frictional losses.