18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the formula for the wave pulse at any time t of a transverse wave traveling to the right along a rope at 2.0 meters per second. At time t = 0, the pulse is defined by D=(x2+4.0 m2)6.0 m3, where D and x are in meters. Assume no frictional losses.
