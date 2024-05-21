8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists had sent a space probe of mass 1270 kg to an orbit around Venus. It had an orbital period of 86400 s around the planet. Given that the mass of Venus is 4.87×1024 kg and the gravitational constant is G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm2/kg2, calculate the magnitude of the gravitational force between the planet and the space probe while in orbit.
Scientists had sent a space probe of mass 1270 kg to an orbit around Venus. It had an orbital period of 86400 s around the planet. Given that the mass of Venus is 4.87×1024 kg and the gravitational constant is G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm2/kg2, calculate the magnitude of the gravitational force between the planet and the space probe while in orbit.