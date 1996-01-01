Two tiny balls are charged positively, each having charge q lying on the x-axis. The balls are separated by a distance 2d. The origin of the x-axis lies at the midpoint of the two charges. i) Work out an expression that describes the electric field along the x-axis. ii) Sketch a graph for the electric field along the x-axis for the limits -5d < x < 5d. Treat the tiny balls like point charges.