19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lab technician applies a force of 4.2 N on a pipette plunger with a diameter of 1.6 cm while dispensing a solution through a nozzle with a diameter of 0.30 mm into a container where the gauge pressure is approximately 85 mm-Hg. What would be the required amount of force just before the solution starts flowing?
