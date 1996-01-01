35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
35. Special Relativity Consequences of Relativity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a particle physics experiment, an electron gun accelerates electrons through a 2250 V potential difference towards an 8.0 mg aluminum foil. The electron beam causes a temperature increase of 9.0°C in the foil over 13 seconds. Assuming no energy loss by any other means and using the specific heat of aluminum as 903 J/kg•K, determine the current of the electron beam.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.7 μA
B
2.2 μA
C
1.8 mA
D
4.6 mA