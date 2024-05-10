12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a conveyor belt system that has two sprockets connected by a single belt. The driving sprocket which is attached to a motor has 𝑇𝑑 of teeth and a radius of 𝑅𝑑, and the driven sprocket which is attached to the conveyor belt, has 𝑇𝑓 of teeth and has a radius of 𝑅𝑓. When the motor runs, the driving sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of 𝑤𝑑, and the driven sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of 𝑤𝑓. Determine how the angular velocity of the driven sprocket 𝑤𝑓 is related to the angular velocity of the driving sprocket 𝑤𝑑 by using the value for the number of teeth located on the sprockets.
