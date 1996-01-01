13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Moment of Inertia via Integration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform thin bar with a mass of mb and length of lb is positioned along the y-axis. The bar is capable of rotating around an axis that passes through a point a distance of b away from one of its extremities. Determine the moment of inertia of the bar relative to this axis.
A uniform thin bar with a mass of mb and length of lb is positioned along the y-axis. The bar is capable of rotating around an axis that passes through a point a distance of b away from one of its extremities. Determine the moment of inertia of the bar relative to this axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(M/2)(lb+b)2
B
(M/2lb)(lb-b)3
C
(M/3lb)[(lb-b)3+b3]
D
(M/7lb)[lb3+b3]