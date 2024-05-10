15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
15. Rotational Equilibrium Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two springs, both have a stiffness constant of 230 N/m, and support a horizontal thin aluminum platform uniformly, which has a mass of 0.700 kg. Determine the natural lengths of each spring, considering that the platform is maintained in a perfectly horizontal position.
Hint: Note that while one spring is extended, the other is compressed from its natural length.
Two springs, both have a stiffness constant of 230 N/m, and support a horizontal thin aluminum platform uniformly, which has a mass of 0.700 kg. Determine the natural lengths of each spring, considering that the platform is maintained in a perfectly horizontal position.
Hint: Note that while one spring is extended, the other is compressed from its natural length.