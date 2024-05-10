A tank full of helium used for filling balloons at a party store has a gauge pressure of 1500 psi or 10,342 kPa, and has a volume of 20 L or 0.020 m³ at temperature of 300 K. Imagine that the valve is opened accidently, and the helium started to leak at a rate of 3.0 L/min. Calculate how long the tank would last.