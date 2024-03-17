11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Center of Mass
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the distance from the nitrogen atom to the center of mass of a nitrogen monoxide (NO) molecule, where the nitrogen atom (m = 14 u) and the oxygen atom (m = 16 u) are separated by 1.14 x 10⁻¹⁰ m.
Calculate the distance from the nitrogen atom to the center of mass of a nitrogen monoxide (NO) molecule, where the nitrogen atom (m = 14 u) and the oxygen atom (m = 16 u) are separated by 1.14 x 10⁻¹⁰ m.