8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musical toy consists of a wooden ball that rotates in a horizontal circle around a central axis. The mass of the ball is 0.2 kg and is supported by two wires as shown in the figure. Determine the speed at which the tension in both wires is the same if the ball revolves at a constant speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.42 m/s
B
3.88 m/s
C
6.71 m/s
D
4.52 m/s