8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Kepler's Third Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronomers discovered a potentially habitable planet with a mass equal to five times that of Earth. It revolves around a star of mass similar to that of our Sun. If its orbital period is 5.0 % more than Earth's, determine the average distance it is from its star. (Assume that the mean distance between the Sun and Earth is 1.50 × 108 km.)
Astronomers discovered a potentially habitable planet with a mass equal to five times that of Earth. It revolves around a star of mass similar to that of our Sun. If its orbital period is 5.0 % more than Earth's, determine the average distance it is from its star. (Assume that the mean distance between the Sun and Earth is 1.50 × 108 km.)