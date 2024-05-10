8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a celestial system where two stars, each of identical mass, orbit around their common center of mass which is located precisely at the midpoint of the line joining them. These stars are separated by 10 × 1011 m. They complete one full orbit around their common center of mass every 12.6 years. Determine the mass of each star in this dual-star system.
