25. Electric Potential
The ElectronVolt
25. Electric Potential The ElectronVolt
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton is propelled to a velocity of 8.00 × 105 m/s in a particle accelerator. Assuming nonrelativistic speeds, calculate the proton's kinetic energy, expressing your answer in the most fitting unit: eV, keV, or MeV.
A proton is propelled to a velocity of 8.00 × 105 m/s in a particle accelerator. Assuming nonrelativistic speeds, calculate the proton's kinetic energy, expressing your answer in the most fitting unit: eV, keV, or MeV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.88 eV
B
5.22 keV
C
3.34 keV
D
6.44 MeV