35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
35. Special Relativity Consequences of Relativity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
To coordinate the clocks in a reference frame, a light beam is activated at the origin when t = 0 s. What initial time value should be allocated to the timepiece positioned at the spatial coordinates (x, y, z) = (0 m, 35 m, 15 m)?
To coordinate the clocks in a reference frame, a light beam is activated at the origin when t = 0 s. What initial time value should be allocated to the timepiece positioned at the spatial coordinates (x, y, z) = (0 m, 35 m, 15 m)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
159 ns
B
375 µs
C
127 ns
D
222 µs