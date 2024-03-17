17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steel block is attached to a helical spring on a frictionless air track. The block is initially set to a position -A units from its equilibrium position and released from rest. Which graph illustrates the positions of the block at given time: 0, 1/4 T, 1/2 T, 3/4 T, T, and 5/4 T, where T is the natural period of oscillation?
