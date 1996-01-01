28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bohr's model proposes that the angular momentum of an electron is quantized in multiples of ℏ (h-cross). For an electron going round and round in a circular path in a 1.2 T magnetic field, what are the allowed radii for i) n = 1 and ii) n = 2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 25.7 nm; ii) 33.2 nm
B
i) 25.7 nm; ii) 36.3 nm
C
i) 23.4 nm; ii) 33.2 nm
D
i) 23.4 nm; ii) 36.3 nm