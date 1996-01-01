35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alpha particle is observed to move in a straight line with a constant velocity of 4.5 × 105 m/s when it passes through two parallel plates connected to a power supply, as shown below. Determine the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field localized within the region between the electrodes, enabling the charged particle to move without experiencing any deflection.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B= 66 mT, out of the page
B
B= 66 mT, into the page
C
B= 1.2 T, out of the page
D
B= 1.2, into the page